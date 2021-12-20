Habitual offender arrested on felony charge after caught back behind wheel

A habitual traffic offender was arrested on a felony charge after he was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile.

Brandon Brodbeck Ortiz, 31, of Gainesville, was driving a white 2013 Nissan Altima at 7:08 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when an officer noticed one of the vehicle’s headlights was not working, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A check revealed earlier this year Ortiz’s license was revoked for five years and he has had a number of previous suspensions. He also admitted to the officer he has had an “issue” with his insurance.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.