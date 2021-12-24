61.6 F
Friday, December 24, 2021
85-year-old Villager notorious for arrests released from jail prior to Christmas

By Meta Minton
An 85-year-old Villager notorious for his numerous arrests was released from jail prior to Christmas.

Morris Wolff of the Village of Mallory Square was released Wednesday night from the Sumter County Detention Center after posting $33,000 bond. He had been lodged at the jail since Dec. 13 after turning himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex.

His is due back in Sumter County Court on Jan. 19 for arraignment.

Wolff’s most-recent arrest resulted from his visit Dec. 4 to the Palmer Legends Championship Golf Course. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the golf course that day, they found Wolff “laying on the ground with injuries to his head and face.” He was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Wolff, who has been banned from the golf course, had been “actively avoiding golf course staff” when he apparently suffered the injuries. He was not taken into custody at the time.

Because the arrest was considered a probation violation, he was initially booked without bond.

Wolff spent a month and a half in jail this summer after skipping a court date.

Wolff has a long list of arrests in The Villages, including a charge that he misrepresented himself during a meeting at the Millhorn Law Firm in The Villages. In 2017, the Senior Games medalist was arrested during a tennis match at the Tierra Del Sol tennis courts.

