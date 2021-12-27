66.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 27, 2021
Apartment dweller in golf cart arrested after straying into storage unit parking lot

By Meta Minton
Mark Joseph McCall
Mark Joseph McCall

An apartment dweller in a golf cart was arrested after straying into a storage unit parking lot.

Mark Joseph McCall, 39, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartment Homes at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a green golf cart at 11:15 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted at Fort Knox Self Storage on Duck Lake Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The California native presented the officer with a State of Florida identification card. A check revealed he has been convicted seven times of driving while license suspended, dating back to 2001. His license is currently suspended.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

