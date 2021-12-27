66.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 27, 2021
Suspect arrested in multiple thefts of ribeye steaks at Publix in The Villages

By Meta Minton
A suspect has been arrested in multiple thefts of ribeye steaks at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Jerry Dean Butler, 57, of Leesburg, was arrested Wednesday at the store at La Plaza Grande after attempting to leave with roughly $90 worth of ribeye steaks for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Upon entry into the store, he picked up a reusable bag and removed the price tag. He went to the meat department took the items and then walked along the back aisle of the store.

He had been caught on the store’s video surveillance doing the same thing on Dec. 10 and 13. Each time, he took more than $100 worth of ribeye steaks, the report said.

“Y’all should have gotten me back then,” the Detroit, Michigan native said at the time of his arrest.

He was previously convicted of theft in 2012, 2020 and 2021.

He was arrested on two counts of theft. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.

