Sunday, January 2, 2022
Prospective jurors prepped for trial of father charged with killing daughter

By Meta Minton
Jeremy Main with his daughter.

A judge has penned a letter to prospective jurors who could be determining the fate of a Lady Lake father charged with murdering his 18-month-old daughter.

Jeremy Main, 43, could be put to death if he is convicted of deliberately drowning his daughter in a bathtub at their home. He has been held without bond since Oct. 9, 2017 at the Lake County Jail on a charge of first degree murder.

Judge James Baxley last week wrote a letter to prospective jurors whose names have been selected for potential jury duty. He indicates in the letter the trial could begin Jan. 31 and would be completed no later than Feb. 4. Of the pool of potential jurors who has been summoned, 15 will be selected to serve at the trial

On the day of the baby’s death, Main turned himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages. Hours earlier, Main had called his wife, who was at work in Ocala. He reportedly told her he had killed their daughter. She made a frantic 911 call and soon Lake County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the family home on Redbug Road in rural Lady Lake. They found the girl had died of drowning in a bathtub.

