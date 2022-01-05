62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
type here...

Dog loving rabbi to preside at Temple Shalom Blessing of the Pets

By Staff Report

Temple Shalom of Central Florida will host its first Blessing of the Pets and Pet Expo on Sunday Jan. 9 outdoors at Temple Shalom in Oxford.

Susan Feinberg, event coordinator, said she has wanted to create this event for years to recognize the love that the tri-county community has for their pets and raise awareness of adopting and rescuing pets to bring joy to families. 

The event centers around a Blessing of Pets conducted by Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein of Temple Shalom of Central Florida.

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein with his six dogs
Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein with his six dogs

“He is a pet lover currently living with six dogs and has never met a pet that he doesn’t greet as a family member,” Feinberg said.

A personalized blessing certificate will be available for all registered guests at tscfl.org.

Your Humane Society SPCA has been involved in the event planning and support. Claudia Labbe of the humane society has helped to organize the event which will benefit her organization and other area animal support organizations.

Area rescues and care centers for dogs, cats, bunnies and birds will introduce their organizations and have pets up for adoption. The Therapeutic Riding Horses will be showcased as to how they are trained and maintained to work with their handlers and their riders. Scheduled entertainment will include the Sumter County Sheriff K-9 Unit and the Dynamic Dog Performance Drill Team. Alan Ross will be the emcee and DJ.

A photo booth will be available for owners and pets to get a keepsake of the day. Proceeds from a cash raffle, Muzzle Tov Auction and the pet photo booth will be donated to the participating Temple Shalom Charities and Rescues at the event.

For more information or to donate to the event, go to tscfl.org or write to [email protected]

The rain date for the event is Monday Jan. 10.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s how to stop the expansion

In a Letter to the Editor, an Ocala resident offers an idea for stopping an unpopular expansion of the Florida Turnpike.

More cases of COVID-19 and death under Biden’s watch

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control under President Biden’s “feckless leadership.”

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

A Canadian snowbird, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the nightmarish condition of a villa he rented for two months in The Villages.

Critical information consumption

A Village of Sanibel resident warns that we should be a lot more discerning when it comes to consumption of news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unchallenged immigration endangers America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that unchallenged immigration is a stab into the heart of the safety shield of our country.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos