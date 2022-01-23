Mayor of Juniper Villas will seek another term on CDD 8 Board of Supervisors

The Villager known as the Mayor of the Juniper Villas will seek another term on the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

Larry McMurry filed paperwork last week with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office to run for another term as a supervisor in CDD 8. He currently serves as the board’s chairman.

McMurry, who purchased his villa in 2012, was originally appointed to the board in 2016. Several of his neighbors urged his appointment to the board and described his commitment to the neighborhood, which earned him the nickname as the “mayor.”

McMurry’s name will appear on the ballot later this year.