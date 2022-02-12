Frank C. Roll, 94, of Summerfield, FL passed away on February 5, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House. Frank was born on February 20, 1927 to his parents, Frank K. and Veva (Brown) Roll in Corning, NY. After high school, Frank joined the US Navy and served during WWII. He later worked and retired from Corning Incorporated. In 1998, Frank and his wife, Barbara, moved from Horsehead, NY to Florida where he enjoyed golfing. He enjoyed sailing and RVing where he could. Frank is survived by his wife, Barbara Roll; 2 brothers, 1 sister, 6 stepchildren, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Robert Roll.

A graveside service is to be held at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.