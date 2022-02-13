Karen E. Gazda, 71, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 23, 2022, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. She was the wife of Robert L. Gazda for 33 years. Karen was born in Alma, Michigan a daughter of the late Wilmont and Frances Langin. She and Robert were married on December 31, 1988, at Cedar Key, FL. Karen was the Chief Financial Officer of Baseline Tire Service, Belleview. She was a member of the Ocala Moose Lodge. She loved sewing, boating, and spending time with her grandchildren. Karen is survived by her husband, Robert Leon Gazda and daughters, Michelle Zielecki of Belleview, FL and Denise Kaye Zielecki-Koons of Belleview, FL and brother, Billy Langin of PA. She cherished her grandchildren, Chelsea Kay Zielecki, Braydon Joseph Koons and Landon Cristian Koons. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Toni Kaye Langin. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420.