59.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 13, 2022
type here...

Merrill and Eileen Williams

By Staff Report
Merrill and Eileen Williams
Merrill and Eileen Williams

Merrill L. Williams, age 91, of Oxford, Florida, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at UF Health, The Villages.  His wife, Eileen D. Williams, age 89, also of Oxford, followed in passing on Sunday, February 6 at her residence. Both have chosen to be cremated through the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Service. Merrill was born in Reynoldsville, PA in 1930 to Merrill and Mary (Yount) Williams. He was a retired Ohio public school superintendant and school administrator, who received his Masters degree from Kent State University, and also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.  Merrill was an avid vegetable and flower gardener, and enjoyed spending time and vacationing with his family. Eileen (Kerry), age 89, was born in 1932 in Canton, OH to Alvin and Esther (Hoff) Kerry. She was retired as a bank teller from KeyBank.  Eileen enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, singing in the church choir, playing the piano, and serving others. Merrill and Eileen were married in 1954 in Canton, OH and were looking forward to their upcoming 68th wedding anniversary.  They were members of the Belleview Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The couple is survived by their daughter, Sheryl Harrison, and sons, Thomas (Cindy) and Robert (Dawn) Williams, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, and was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kassidy Williams of Ohio.

Donations can be made in Merrill’s name to the American Heart Association or in remembrance of Eileen to the Alzheimer’s Association.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sheriff’s office needs to hand out more tickets on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that the way to control traffic on Morse Boulevard is to write more tickets.

Thank you to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is grateful for help he recently received from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Biden ignored recommendations from military during disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a damning report shows that President Biden ignored recommendations from the military during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Alimony legislation an attack on senior women in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe woman warns of legislation that could cut off senior women in Florida from alimony.

Is it racism in the NFL or failing to live up to the job?

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers his thoughts on a fired NFL coach blaming his dismissal on racism. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos