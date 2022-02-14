59.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 14, 2022
type here...

PWAC rejects idea of revisiting issue of striping on multi-modal paths in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has rejected the idea of reviving the discussion of striping on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1, 2 and 3, north of County Road 466, have indicated they would like to revisit the topic of striping under the auspices of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group, which spent many hours on the topic years ago. Striping was ultimately rejected thanks in part to the price tag of more than $300,000. CDDs 2 and 4 striped their sections of the path at a cost to their residents.

CDD 4 Board Chairman Don Deakin said residents of The Villages would benefit from the continuity of striping on the multi-modal paths throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

However, CDD 3 supervisors have rejected idea of bringing back the topic through the revival of the group.

PWAC has rejected it, too.

“Two of the districts requesting this meeting already have center line striping. I do not see a value going in and re-studying it,” said PWAC member Dennis Hayes, a CDD 8 supervisor.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop the war drums

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, who is a member of the World Beyond War organization, makes a plea to stop the war drums over Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hillary Clinton paid tech to spy on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that Hillary Clinton paid a tech to spy on President Trump.

Priority memberships and trail fees at executive golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on a proposed tee time management contract that would separate executive trail fees from priority golf memberships.

Thank you to our wonderful neighbor

A Village of Alhambra couple, who are snowbirds, are grateful to their neighbor who helps keep watch over their home.

We need Minor League Baseball in The Villages

A Village of Lynnhaven resident contends we need Minor League Baseball in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos