PWAC rejects idea of revisiting issue of striping on multi-modal paths in The Villages

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has rejected the idea of reviving the discussion of striping on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1, 2 and 3, north of County Road 466, have indicated they would like to revisit the topic of striping under the auspices of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group, which spent many hours on the topic years ago. Striping was ultimately rejected thanks in part to the price tag of more than $300,000. CDDs 2 and 4 striped their sections of the path at a cost to their residents.

CDD 4 Board Chairman Don Deakin said residents of The Villages would benefit from the continuity of striping on the multi-modal paths throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

However, CDD 3 supervisors have rejected idea of bringing back the topic through the revival of the group.

PWAC has rejected it, too.

“Two of the districts requesting this meeting already have center line striping. I do not see a value going in and re-studying it,” said PWAC member Dennis Hayes, a CDD 8 supervisor.