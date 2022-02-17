Golf cart erupts in flames near recreation center in The Villages

A golf cart was destroyed after it erupted in flames near a recreation center in The Villages.

Firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department Station 41, at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, responded Tuesday to the golf cart fire near the Chula Vista Recreation Center. It took firefighters 5 minutes and 38 seconds to respond to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, the golf cart was completely engulfed in flames. It was not immediately clear whether it was a gas or electric golf cart.

The loss was estimated at $12,000. It will likely be covered by insurance.