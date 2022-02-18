74.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...

Construction worker who died at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 site to be remembered in service

By Meta Minton
John Joseph Terranova IV
John Joseph Terranova IV

A worker killed earlier this month in an accident at the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction site will be remembered in a service.

John Joseph Terranova, 27, of Leesburg, died after a retaining wall caved in on him and he was buried in rubble at about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the site where the bridge over County Road 25 is being dismantled. It took emergency personnel more than 10 hours to recover his body.

Terranova was working for Maylor Foundation Contractors, a subcontractor of Southland Construction, the primary construction company for the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening project.

He will be remembered in a service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel in Bushnell. Pastor Casey Ferguson will officiate. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Terranova was born in Ware, Mass. Survivors include his girlfriend, Brianna Byrne of Leesburg, and son, Bradley Terranova of Leesburg. You can read his complete obituary at this link.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unnecessary information in news articles

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Villages-News.com’s reporting of “unnecessary information” in news articles.

Improvements for Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has a suggestion for improving safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers an idea in which Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Beware of Medicare ads

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident warns fellow Villagers to beware of the numerous Medicare ads on television.

Minor League Baseball team in The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident joins in with the author of a previous Letter to the Editor about bringing Minor League Baseball to The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos