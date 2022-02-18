Construction worker who died at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 site to be remembered in service

A worker killed earlier this month in an accident at the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction site will be remembered in a service.

John Joseph Terranova, 27, of Leesburg, died after a retaining wall caved in on him and he was buried in rubble at about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the site where the bridge over County Road 25 is being dismantled. It took emergency personnel more than 10 hours to recover his body.

Terranova was working for Maylor Foundation Contractors, a subcontractor of Southland Construction, the primary construction company for the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening project.

He will be remembered in a service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel in Bushnell. Pastor Casey Ferguson will officiate. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Terranova was born in Ware, Mass. Survivors include his girlfriend, Brianna Byrne of Leesburg, and son, Bradley Terranova of Leesburg. You can read his complete obituary at this link.