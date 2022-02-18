Karen Claudeen (Moyes) Tilton, age 79 died at home on February 10, 2022 after an extended illness, with her husband at her side in The Villages, Florida. She was born on December 6, 1942 in La Harpe, Illinois, to Paul Vernon and Joan Charlotte (Shaffner) Moyes. Karen and her boyhood sweetheart Dean were married on December 23, 1962 and were happily married for 59 years. Dean, her sons Ted and Trent, her daughters-in-law and six grandchildren were the focal point of her life and brought her the greatest joy in her life. Karen was a graduate of La Harpe (Illinois) High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Arts from Western Illinois University and her Master’s Degree in Speech Communication and Theatre Arts from the University of Iowa. They moved to Maquoketa, Iowa, in 1965 where they would live for 40 years. During that time Karen taught at Preston High School, followed by Andrew High School and finally at Maquoketa High School where she taught speech, drama and British Literature for 27 years as well as being Director of Theatre and Speech. During that time she also taught on the adjunct faculty of Clinton Community College for 20 years. The Tilton’s enjoyed a 25-year involvement with the Peace Pipe Players Community Theatre which Karen co-founded. Karen directed many plays and musical comedies over the 25-year span and it was a great source of enjoyment as a hobby. Her teaching career spanned 39 years and brought her and her students many honors. She was awarded the Iowa Teacher of the Year by the University of Iowa, Maquoketa Teacher of the Year, Outstanding Speech and Drama Educator Sectional Award by the National Federation, and the University of Iowa Communication Education Outstanding Alumni Award. She also served on the Iowa High School Speech Executive Committee for 8 years and was inducted into the Iowa High School Speech Association Hall of Fame, the Ia. Thespian Society Hall of Fame, and the Maquoketa High School Hall of Fame. Upon retirement Karen and Dean moved to The Villages, Florida, where a new and exciting phase of their life began. Karen taught courses at the Lifelong Learning College in The Villages for several years, restarted her interest in golf, and belonged to P.E.O (Chapter IT) where she served as President in 2015-2017. Karen & her husband Dean organized the IOWA CLUB in The Villages. She was a member of the “Strumming Sisters” of the New Covenant United Methodist Church. Karen also discovered clowning and magic, both new and rewarding hobbies. She was an active member of Clown Alley #179, an active troupe of over 100 clowns in The Villages. She was also a member of The Villages Magic Club and the Lake County Magic Association (IBM Ring 258). She enjoyed combining clowning and magic at elementary schools, nursing homes, and special events and parades in and around The Villages. And lastly, in 2020 Karen became a certified teacher with VIPKid teaching international students English as a second language over the internet. In addition to being survived by her loving husband, Dean, Karen is survived by her two sons Ted Alan (Lesil) of Denver, Colorado, and Trent Michael (Nicole) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and her seven grandchildren Brianna, Morghan, Trystan, and MaKinzi of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Ethan, Dylan and Grayson of Denver, Colorado, and one sister, Kolleeta Seeley of Daytona Beach, Florida, and her brother-in law Paul Van Tilton (Mary Fran) of Elmhurst, Illinois, and her niece Kristina Kincaid and nephews Bill Kincaid and Martin Tilton. She was preceded in death by her parents.

An informal memorial service to celebrate Karen’s life will be held on April 2 at 2:00 P.M. in the Pimlico Recreation Center, 530 Belvedere Blvd, The Villages.