Habitual offender nabbed on street notorious for speeding in The Villages

By Meta Minton
A habitual offender was nabbed after she was caught speeding on a street that has been a source of traffic complaints in The Villages.

Christina Renee Brown, 45, of Weirsdale, was driving a gray Honda at 8:45 a.m. Friday on Chula Vista Boulevard when she was caught on radar traveling at 34 miles per hour in 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Chula Vista Boulevard is an area which has been the subject of traffic concerns for several years.

During a traffic stop, an officer asked Brown if her driver’s license was valid. She responded it “should be.”

However, a check revealed that Brown’s license has been revoked for five years and she has been classified as a habitual offender.

She was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

