Robert “Sammy” Barnes, 81, of The Villages, FL passed away at Cornerstone Hospice on March 18, 2022. He was born on February 12, 1941 in Clarksville, TN. He was a Sergeant in the US Air Force and was a proud Veteran. He worked as a chemist in Boston before going to work for the USPS for 28 years.

Sam and his wife Sheila lived in Braintree, MA before retiring to The Villages, FL.

Sam enjoyed his wood working and gifted many with his creations over the years. He enjoyed gardening, was a diehard Patriots fan, a member of the Red Sox Nation Club, and an avid golfer giving “tips” every round.

Sam is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sheila; and his daughter, Julie of Braintree, MA.

A celebration of life with be held at a later date. The family wishes that donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice in his name in lieu of flowers.

Robert “Sammy” Barnes worked as a chemist in Boston before going to work for the USPS for 28 years.

Sam and his wife lived in Braintree, Mass. before retiring to The Villages.