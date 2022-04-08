70.7 F
The Villages
Friday, April 8, 2022
Intoxicated Villager arrested after husband seeks refuge in laundry room

By Meta Minton
An intoxicated woman was arrested after her husband sought refuge in a laundry room at their home in the Village of Summerhill.

Pamela Sue Wehmeier, 56, dialed 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and reported that her husband had slammed a door in her face, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived they found that Wehmeier “was clearly intoxicated and stated she had been drinking.”

She allegedly struck her husband in the face and he retreated to the laundry room. Wehmeier tried to gain access to the laundry room, the report said.

Her knuckles had “visible redness” and her husband had “redness on the left side of his nose and cheek.”

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $200.

