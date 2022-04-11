Karen I. Mauser, of Lady Lake, FL & Wakefield, NH, beloved wife of Frank Mauser, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2022 at age 71. Karen was born in Attleboro, MA, one of five daughters, to Charles and Isabel Bielaska.

After residing in New Boston, NH for 15 Years, Karen and her husband Frank moved to Lady Lake, FL. They more recently split their time between their homes in Florida and New Hampshire.

Karen will be remembered as the most generous and fun-loving person you could ever meet. She would do anything for her family and friends. Her ready smile and love of life made her a friend to anyone who met her. Karen shared a very special and unique bond with her four sisters. Karen truly lived each day to the fullest and encouraged everyone else to join her in that quest. She will be so extraordinarily missed.

Karen had many passions including digging in the dirt, jewelry making, sewing, splashing paint around, baking, and anything artistic. Karen had a wonderful love of animals, especially her cats. Karen also loved the outdoors. She and her husband Frank enjoyed skiing, hiking, boating, and mountain biking.

Karen is survived by her best friend and husband, Frank, her four sisters, Mary Graiko and husband Rick, Christine Harrop and husband Gil, Roxanne Hollenbeck and husband Don, and Robin Mousseau and husband Tim. She is also survived by twelve nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews, in both Florida and New Hampshire. She will also be sadly missed by her beloved cat, Mickey.

Please join us to celebrate Karen’s life at Karen and Frank’s home on Friday, April 15th from 1:00-4:00 PM. Donations may be made in Karen’s memory to your favorite animal shelter.

“Each day comes bearing its own gifts. Untie the ribbons.” – quote found on Karen’s refrigerator.