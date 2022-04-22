67.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 22, 2022
type here...

Dennis Murphy

By Staff Report
Dennis Murphy
Dennis Murphy

Dennis Murphy 79, of The Villages, Fl passed away on April 11,2022.

Dennis (Denny) was born in Lima,Ohio to William and Doris Murphy on June 13,1942. He went to school at Lima Central Catholic High school. He worked at Montgomery Wards for 24 years, last position was a buyer working out of Chicago Corporate offices receiving numerous awards throughout his career. Following his tenure at Wards the family opened a Bagel Bakery in St Charles, IL.

Dennis was married to Jackie Bolinger Murphy, they celebrated 55 years of marriage. In 1999 they retired to The Villages, Fl. Dennis worked for the Villages Golf Division as a starter (Palms) at Hacienda Hills for over 20 years. Jackie worked as a sales representative for The Villages.

Denny love golf, but most importantly he thought the world of all his golf buddies. In 2002 he won the Hacienda Hills Men’s Club Championship, which he was so proud of. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents William and Doris Murphy, Granddaughter Tiffany, much loved Son Chad Murphy and brother-in-law Skip Bolinger.

Survived by, wife Jackie, son Chris, granddaughter Molly, brother Bill murphy, sister Celie Brown. Numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given to Cornerstone Hospice.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Are we ready to pay higher taxes if Disney loses its own control?

A Village of Bonita resident looks at the war being waged against Disney and wonders who might ultimately pay the price. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida has the dumbest governor ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident writes that Florida has the “dumbest governor ever.”

Disney vs. Gov. DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident weighs in on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ battle with Disney.

Why are Villagers Republicans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident who is a former Republican, asks why his fellow residents back the GOP, which among other goals, wants to privatize Social Security.

Villages Haters Club

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he did not realize there is a Villages Haters Club.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos