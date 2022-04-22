Dennis Murphy 79, of The Villages, Fl passed away on April 11,2022.

Dennis (Denny) was born in Lima,Ohio to William and Doris Murphy on June 13,1942. He went to school at Lima Central Catholic High school. He worked at Montgomery Wards for 24 years, last position was a buyer working out of Chicago Corporate offices receiving numerous awards throughout his career. Following his tenure at Wards the family opened a Bagel Bakery in St Charles, IL.

Dennis was married to Jackie Bolinger Murphy, they celebrated 55 years of marriage. In 1999 they retired to The Villages, Fl. Dennis worked for the Villages Golf Division as a starter (Palms) at Hacienda Hills for over 20 years. Jackie worked as a sales representative for The Villages.

Denny love golf, but most importantly he thought the world of all his golf buddies. In 2002 he won the Hacienda Hills Men’s Club Championship, which he was so proud of. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents William and Doris Murphy, Granddaughter Tiffany, much loved Son Chad Murphy and brother-in-law Skip Bolinger.

Survived by, wife Jackie, son Chris, granddaughter Molly, brother Bill murphy, sister Celie Brown. Numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given to Cornerstone Hospice.