Wednesday, April 27, 2022
By Staff Report
Marguerite M. Alvarez, 75, of Wildwood, FL passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was born June 28, 1946 in Washington, DC to Noah Busby and Helen Parker (Bailey) Wilkerson.

Marguerite loved her family, but she also loved Poker, Bingo, Uno and Alan Jackson Country Songs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Alvarez in November of 2011.

She was survived by her son, Steve A. (Nancy) Rogers; sisters: Janet Robberts and Mary Giusto; grandsons: Steven Rogers, Jr., Sean Rogers, and Matthew Rogers; granddaughters: Devon Duke, Melissa Duncan, and Breanna Childers and numerous other loving family and friends.

There will be a viewing and gathering of family and friends at 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

