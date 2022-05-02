Evelyn Russell Lam, 88, of Lady Lake, Fl passed away April 10, 2022 at her home in Water Oak. Evelyn was born on March 18, 1934 in Brownsville, Me. She was the daughter of Horace and Verna Russell.

Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Kwai (Rick) Lam, her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Linda Harnden and grandchildren Nicholas and Nathan.

Evelyn is predeceased by several family members and survived by one sister Doreen, as well as several nieces,nephews, great nieces and nephews whom she loved very much, along with all her extended family and friends.

There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Evelyn’s memory to The Community Church, 309 College Ave, Fruitland Park, Fl.