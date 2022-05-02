82.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 2, 2022
type here...

Evelyn Russell Lam

By Staff Report
Evelyn Lam
Evelyn Lam

Evelyn Russell Lam, 88, of Lady Lake, Fl passed away April 10, 2022 at her home in Water Oak. Evelyn was born on March 18, 1934 in Brownsville, Me. She was the daughter of Horace and Verna Russell.

Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Kwai (Rick) Lam, her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Linda Harnden and grandchildren Nicholas and Nathan.

Evelyn is predeceased by several family members and survived by one sister Doreen, as well as several nieces,nephews, great nieces and nephews whom she loved very much, along with all her extended family and friends.

There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Evelyn’s memory to The Community Church, 309 College Ave, Fruitland Park, Fl.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villages-News.com supports the First Amendment

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident thanks Villages-News.com for support free speech.

No one should be surprised that economy is in recession

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends that no one should be surprised that our economy is in recession.

Show a little courtesy on shared paths in The Villages

A Village of McClure resident offers some tips for showing courtesy on the shared paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The writing is on the wall for Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the writing is on the wall for Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apartments are ridiculous at the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident writes that the idea of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square is “ridiculous.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos