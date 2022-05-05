Residents of The Villages revel in Cinco de Mayo celebration

Wida Guzman knows that Cinco de Mayo is more than a party.

“It’s an historic tradition and way to honor Hispanic culture,” said the lead singer of Stella Beat. The red-hot Latin band added to the blistering heat Thursday at Spanish Springs for The Villages’ Cinco de Mayo celebration.

No matter what the occasion, any holiday is party time in The Villages.

When asked what she like best about Cinco de Mayo, Villager Eileen Couch replied: “Margaritas and music.”

On May 5 in The Villages, Villagers are ready for some la vida loca.

“I just love dancing to this kind of music,” said Villager Mary Ann Marrone. “It’s a special day and it’s so much fun.”

Dr. Lucy Madariaga is from Spain and moved to The Villages about a year ago.

“It’s important to remember history and Cinco de Mayo is about Mexico’s history,” she said. The holiday celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

“It’s a time to come together and celebrate that victory,” Madariaga said. “It has special meaning.”

The celebration started early when Stella Beat took the stage. The outdoor dance floor was jumping with people wearing colorful costumes and oversized hats.

Stella Beat features Guzman on vocals, along with fellow singer José Class – who appeared on “The Voice” TV show. In addition to traditional Hispanic songs, the band offered versions of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” along with such numbers as “Stand by Me,” “Besame Mucho,” and Ricky Martin’s “Livin La Vida Loca.”

The real highlight came when Guzman came off the stage, and shimmied her way all around Spanish Springs Town Square as she sang, “Hot, Hot, Hot.” She soon had the people waiving their hands and singing along with her.

“It’s an honor to play here in The Villages for Cinco de Mayo,” Guzman said later. “We’re so happy to see the people come and celebrate with us. It’s a great day for all.”

Also performing were The Original Villages Belly Dancers; the Mystic Jewels dance group; All That Ballroom, Spanish Folkloric Dance Group, and the Silver Rockettes.

Clown Alley #179 also entertained the crowd.