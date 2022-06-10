83.1 F
The Villages
Friday, June 10, 2022
By Staff Report
Judith Kay Gossett, age 79, of Crossville, TN, passed away on June 2, 2022, at Cumberland Medical Center.

She was born on April 7, 1943, in Attica, Indiana, to Nobel and Mary Freeman. She was placed in a Chicago orphanage at the age of 5 and adopted at 11 years old to Harold J. Willwert and Francis V. Willwert of Chicago, Illinois.

Judi grew up in far South Chicago, attending high school in the South Suburbs, where she met her high school sweetheart and husband Roger D. Gossett. They met their Senior year in 1961 at Homewood Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. Judi and Roger were married in 1964, and recently celebrated over 60 blessed years together.

Judi had a variety of rewarding jobs throughout her life from a Dental Assistant, prior to marriage, to Chamber of Commerce Secretary, Church Treasurer and Travel Agent for 13 years. She owned her own travel agency, Airwaves Travel, for 10 of those years, all the while being a very devoted wife and mother. They loved to cruise and travel around the world. One of their fondest trips was shortly after retirement, in 1997, packing their suitcases and hitting the road for about 6 weeks, visiting and revisiting new places throughout the southern United States. Just being together and spending time together was what mattered the most.

Judi enjoyed playing golf, Mah Jongg, and was an avid reader of mystery and adventure novels. They lived in Plano, Illinois for 30 years, Huntley, Illinois for 5 years and the Villages, Florida for 15 years before moving to Crossville, Tennessee. They were members of Hope Lutheran Church in the Villages, Florida for 15 years.

She is survived by her husband – Roger D. Gossett; son – Jon Gossett and wife Christina Berru; grandchildren – Brooke Hines and husband Trevor, Brandon Gossett, Samantha Okrasinski and husband Zac; and great grandchild – Grayson Okrasinski.

She is preceded in death by her parents – Harold J. Willwert and Francis V. Willwert; and brother – Donald E. Freeman.

No services are scheduled at this time.

