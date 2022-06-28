Man allegedly threatens pregnant girlfriend with AR-15 style BB/pellet gun

A Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly threatening his pregnant girlfriend with an AR-15 style BB/pellet gun.

Norman Lee Williams Jr., 27, was arrested Monday night at his apartment at Wildwood Commons at 1000 Lee St. on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He told police he and the pregnant woman got into a verbal altercation, “Due to her not leaving the residence after it was agreed that she would move out,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The woman, who is 21 weeks pregnant, used her phone to shoot a video of Williams threatening her with the BB/pellet gun, the report said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that Williams had “an extended magazine protruding out of the right pocket of his shorts.” Police were allowed to enter the home and found the BB/pellet gun on the couch.

The woman said she had been “in fear for her life.”

Williams was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.