Wildwood teen nabbed with drugs after attempting to flee in Hertz rental car

A Wildwood teen in a Hertz rental car was nabbed with drugs after attempting to flee from law enforcement.

Darrion Leon King, 19, was driving a silver Genesis rental car at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Oxford when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The deputy had previously attempted to stop the same car on June 27, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

King on Wednesday set off on another high-speed chase. When the vehicle was stopped by a deputy, King fled on foot. He eventually surrendered to another deputy in the area. During an inventory of the vehicle, fentanyl weighing 40 grams was discovered.

King was arrested on charges including trafficking in fentanyl. He had sustained an injury to his foot during the chase, because he had been running barefoot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $102,000.