Driver with suspended license arrested after crash on County Road 466A

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after causing a crash on County Road 466A.

Joaquin Alberto Avila, 34, of Orlando, was involved in the accident at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466A at State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The native New Yorker was at fault in the accident for failure to yield at a traffic signal.

A check revealed multiple suspensions of Avila’s license for failure to pay court-ordered financial obligations. His license is currently suspended.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed on a charge of failure to yield. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

In 2020, Avila had been arrested in Fruitland Park on charges including driving on a license from another state while his Florida license was suspended.