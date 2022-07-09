93.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 9, 2022
type here...

Driver with suspended license arrested after crash on County Road 466A

By Staff Report
Joaquin Alberto Avila
Joaquin Alberto Avila

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after causing a crash on County Road 466A.

Joaquin Alberto Avila, 34, of Orlando, was involved in the accident at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466A at State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The native New Yorker was at fault in the accident for failure to yield at a traffic signal.

A check revealed multiple suspensions of Avila’s license for failure to pay court-ordered financial obligations. His license is currently suspended.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed on a charge of failure to yield. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

In 2020, Avila had been arrested in Fruitland Park on charges including driving on a license from another state while his Florida license was suspended.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thin-skinned governor bans protesting outside of anyone’s home

A Village of Hadley resident is objecting to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval of a bill that he claims limits First Amendment rights to protest.

The Developer is using amenity money to purchase the Florida Turnpike!

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor laced with sarcasm, says the Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike and plans to move it.

Slap a lien on non-compliant properties

A Village of Piedmont resident recommends slapping a lien on non-compliant homes when the owner refuses to pay deed compliance fines. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

A Village of Dunedin resident has some advice for Harold Meyer, who led a petition effort about homeowners suffering from noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Responsible gun owners should welcome steps toward safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident suggests that responsible gun owners should welcome changes that would make the public safer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos