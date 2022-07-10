88.1 F
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Adoption event for homeless Chihuahuas set at PetSmart in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

A Chihuahua adoption event has been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart in Lady Lake.

The event will be hosted by Quality of Life Rehab and Rescue Inc., which be bringing 16 Chihuahuas looking for adoption.

“These Chihuahuas are a result of an eviction case. Their owner was left homeless, and these babies were left without a home,” said Aspen Olmstead, of the adoption organization.

Quality of Life Rehab and Rescue is a volunteer, foster based animal welfare group. The group relies on donations and foster homes.

“The economy right now is forcing some people out of their homes, or they are having to give up their pet as they cannot afford to keep them. It’s heartbreaking. Many are struggling to keep their pets,” Olmstead added.

The adoption event at the Lady Lake PetSmart will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. PetSmart is located in the Village Crossroads shopping center at 34 N. U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

For more information visit https://qualityofliferehab.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/SavingAnimalsTogether/

