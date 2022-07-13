85 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
By Staff Report
John Francis Sullivan, 88, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving children and wife of 67 years.

He was born on December 23, 1933 in Salem, Massachusetts; the son of Thomas and Bertha (Crowell) Sullivan. He was married on November 11, 1954 in Salem, Massachusetts to his grade school sweetheart and true love of his life, Ethel Elizabeth Raymond; surviving.

John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Tech Sergeant and retired after 20 of valiant service with Ethel at his side. After military retirement he enjoyed serving farmers at the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation in Kansas City, MO, retiring again in 1994.

After many years and many moves across the country John and Ethel relocated to The Villages, Florida to enjoy each other and retirement. They provided a wonderful place to visit for their family and especially their grandchildren and later great-grandchildren; John loved all of them dearly. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer, and he and Ethel loved to travel together; their favorite and most often visited location being St. Thomas.

John is survived by his loving wife Ethel Sullivan; children: Donna Marie Anderson of Blue Springs, MO, Michael James Sullivan of Kansas City, MO, Karen Sullivan Losin and husband Dan of Atlanta, GA, and Mark John Sullivan and wife Deneal of Oxford, FL; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

John was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Thomas Sullivan and Richard Sullivan.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center in the Villages, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am, officiated by Deacon John Rumplasch of St. Mark’s. All are welcome to wear personal masks or other personal protective equipment while in attendance, if desired. Interment with military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL Friday, September 2, 2022, date to be confirmed.

