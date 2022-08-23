92.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Reader suggests aggressive action on abandoned homes

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I absolutely think something needs to be done about the abandoned homes. I’m from N.C. I was on a board and if the bank/mortgage company did not come forward we paid (neighborhood) to temporarily keep the property up to date. We were allowed after 90 days with the attorney to sell the property. We had to sign off as a resident of this neighborhood that we agreed to this.
This is a very serious issue everywhere and not good for the existing neighborhood.

Lorri Taylor
Soulliere Villas

 

