Sanford Victor Lichterman

Sanford Victor “Sandy” Lichterman, 86, The Villages, Florida, passed away on September 23, 2022, at The Villages Hospice House in The Villages, FL. Sandy was born on June 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, to his parents Arthur Otto Lichterman and Diane (Levine) Lichterman.

Sandy and his loving wife Rae Jean moved to The Villages in 2007 from Memphis, Tennessee, and prior to that had moved to Memphis from Detroit, Michigan, in 1971. Actively involved in the Jewish community everywhere he lived, he was a member of Temple Israel in Memphis, and actively volunteered and regularly attended services at The Chabad House – Center for Jewish Life and Learning of Oxford, Florida.

Upon graduation from college, he became a 4th grade school teacher, and after a year, he began his career in the Life Insurance Industry. His success and work ethic as an Agent led to his advancement into management – first with New York Life, and later for Union Central Life in Memphis as Agent/Manager. Throughout his life, he was also an Entrepreneur in several businesses that he established and promoted with conviction and his diligent work ethic. In addition to his business endeavors, Sandy was also involved in numerous community service organizations and projects everywhere he lived, most particularly The Salvation Army for over 50 years, in Memphis, Tennessee, and later in Leesburg, Florida. He always thought of others first, and ways to improve the circumstances of those less fortunate.

Sandy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years: Rae Jean Lichterman of The Villages, FL; a daughter: Alyse Evans and her husband Philip of Cordova, TN; a son: Jeffrey Lichterman of Nolensville, TN; a brother-in-law: Sidney Blatnikoff and his wife, Natalie, of West Bloomfield, MI; loving cousins: Sondra Nisenbaum of Florida, Harvey Wagner of Connecticut and Bobby Newman of Florida; 9 loving grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, September 28th in the Levy-Cooper Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee.