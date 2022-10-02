62.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Elizabeth O. Cilwa

By Staff Report
Elizabeth (Beth) O. Cilwa of The Villages, Florida, passed away recently after a brief illness. Beth was born in New York City, on September 11, 1929, and passed away on September 13, 2022, just days after her 93rd birthday.

Beth grew up in Leonia, NJ, and after graduating from Drew University in Madison, NJ, Beth taught kindergarten. After raising her family, she later taught preschool, and was employed by Metropolitan Insurance. Beth married Walter (Walt) J. Cilwa in 1951, and during their loving marriage they resided in Morristown, NJ, Naperville, IL, and Homosassa, FL. Beth loved to play bridge, read novels, swim, take walks, and collect recipes.

She is survived by her two daughters, Diane E. Wemple and Carol E. Schopp (Richard Schopp), and two grandsons, Alexander and Matthew Wemple. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Cilwa, sister, Alice O’Rear Chapman, and her brother, Floyd Barrett O’Rear II.

A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at Bushnell Military Cemetery, where Beth will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Walt.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, of Wellesley Hills, MA, (www.curealzfund.org) would be greatly appreciated.

