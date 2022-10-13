It’s getting pretty hefty to live in The Villages

To the Editor:

I agree the fees need to be managed. It seems the more development The Villages does, the higher our rates go, and we end up paying for all things new as well that we will never use.

Also why are Villas paying so much for a separate maintenance fee I saw on my tax statement. What maintenance? We pay for our grass cutting, painting, tree and shrub cutting, repairs etc. and I don’t know what they do for the extra $240 I pay at my villa. All the water trash etc. are paid on the NSU bill

Getting pretty hefty to live here now. I guess we could live outside The Villages and come in to enjoy all that the Villagers are paying for at a much less cost. Think about it!

Vicki Jordan

Village of Poinciana