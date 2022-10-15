Jeanette Pace, age 82, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family under the care of Cornerstone Hospice.

Jeanette was born Jan. 9, 1940, and raised in New York City. She was Village resident since November 3, 1995.

She leaves behind her husband of 65 years Robert (Bob) Pace, her 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, a sister Deloras, a brother-in-law Richard and her dog Snowball.

A celebration of Life will be at Savannah Center on Oct. 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.