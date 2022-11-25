80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...

Spruce Creek South man spends Thanksgiving behind bars

By Staff Report
Jason Richard Morrissette
Jason Richard Morrissette

A 36-year-old Spruce Creek South man spent Thanksgiving behind bars.

Jason Richard Morrissette was booked without bond Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is charged with a pair of probation violations.

The Summerfield resident has a long history of drug arrests, including a 2018 arrest when a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop at U.S. 301 and Pepper Tree Lane in Wildwood. A search of the vehicle turned up a small clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance determined to be methamphetamine.

This past August, the Virginia native was arrested after skipping a court date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident reacts to a commissioner’s complaints about the planning and zoning board which heard from residents unhappy about a planned housing development in an agricultural area.

Give your name when you make a complaint

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that if a person has a legitimate complaint about deed compliance, they should give their name.

So many complaints from Villagers

A resident of the Cottages at Summer Chase offers an observation of the numerous complaints of Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I like young people

A Village of Hillsborough resident is tired of complaints about young people. He likes them and enjoys having them around. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worried about traffic in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident expresses worries about traffic in and around The Villages.

Photos