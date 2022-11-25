Spruce Creek South man spends Thanksgiving behind bars

A 36-year-old Spruce Creek South man spent Thanksgiving behind bars.

Jason Richard Morrissette was booked without bond Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is charged with a pair of probation violations.

The Summerfield resident has a long history of drug arrests, including a 2018 arrest when a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop at U.S. 301 and Pepper Tree Lane in Wildwood. A search of the vehicle turned up a small clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance determined to be methamphetamine.

This past August, the Virginia native was arrested after skipping a court date.