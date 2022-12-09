78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 9, 2022
type here...

Villa resident concerned about parking on street in her neighborhood

By Meta Minton

A villa resident is concerned about a truck which has been parking on a street in her neighborhood.

Georgia Kraemer who lives on Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas spoke out Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

She said a new neighbor has moved in and has a “friend” parking a truck on the street on Boxbury Court.

“Our concern is that this truck is in the street and nobody cares,” she said.

She said she has contacted Community Watch and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, but they have provided no help.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said there is no restriction on parking in the street in the villa community.

CDD 4 Chairman Cliff Wiener encouraged Kraemer to knock on the door of the new neighbor’s home and explain her concern.

Kraemer said she tried having a conversation about the truck parking issue with the new neighbor.

“I got the deer in the headlights look,” she said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If amenity fees are too high you can always sell your house

A Village of Buttonwood resident is tired of complaints about amenity fees and has a suggestion for the whiners. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Talk to your neighbor before lodging a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that Villagers should have face-to-face dialogue about deed compliance violations before running to Community Standards.

Being forced to leave The Villages

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the notion many Villagers are deliberately being “priced out.”

It’s a matter of time before there’s a crash at the DeLuna Gate

A Village of DeLuna resident fears the poorly designed gate is an accident waiting to happen. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I have received amazing care from The Villages Health System

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the exceptional medical care she received in The Villages.

Photos