Villa resident concerned about parking on street in her neighborhood

A villa resident is concerned about a truck which has been parking on a street in her neighborhood.

Georgia Kraemer who lives on Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas spoke out Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

She said a new neighbor has moved in and has a “friend” parking a truck on the street on Boxbury Court.

“Our concern is that this truck is in the street and nobody cares,” she said.

She said she has contacted Community Watch and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, but they have provided no help.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said there is no restriction on parking in the street in the villa community.

CDD 4 Chairman Cliff Wiener encouraged Kraemer to knock on the door of the new neighbor’s home and explain her concern.

Kraemer said she tried having a conversation about the truck parking issue with the new neighbor.

“I got the deer in the headlights look,” she said.