Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills

A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills.

Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.

She was found to have taken $80.89 worth of merchandise which had not been scanned. The items included potato chips, Tostitos Scoops, cinnamon muffins, cheesecake, Bic lighters, pistachios and beef sticks. Initially, Warner said it had been a “mistake” and she thought she’d scanned all of the items. However, she later admitted she was “struggling” and behind on a lot of bills, the report said.

Her male companion refused to speak to the loss prevention officer and fled the scene.

Warner was arrested on a charge of theft. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.