Hellish experience at ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

To the Editor:

Been to the hospital three times and got excellent care on the fourth floor. Staff was kind and caring an doctors also.

But once I came through the ER and it was hellish. Hours upon hours in a straight chair, without any help to the bathroom for about six hours. Not a glass of water offered, in fact no one in sight to ask for help. My phone was out of charge therefore I could not call to get out of there. After many hours of this near-torture I was moved upstairs, and it was like moving from hell into heaven. Again, up there I was treated very well.

Anita Wolski

