62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
type here...

Hellish experience at ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Been to the hospital three times and got excellent care on the fourth floor. Staff was kind and caring an doctors also.
But once I came through the ER and it was hellish. Hours upon hours in a straight chair, without any help to the bathroom for about six hours. Not a glass of water offered, in fact no one in sight to ask for help. My phone was out of charge therefore I could not call to get out of there. After many hours of this near-torture I was moved upstairs, and it was like moving from hell into heaven. Again, up there I was treated very well.

Anita Wolski
Steeplechase in Oxford

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Worker appreciates use of bathrooms in The Villages

A worker employed by a big air conditioning company is appreciative of the use of bathrooms in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no patriot

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a patriot. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers for Trump past due for a name change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident encourages Villagers for Trump to get the process started for a name change.

Bathrooms for workers in The Villages

A resident of Hickory Head Hammock, in a Letter to the Editor, adds her thoughts to the discussion about workers and bathrooms in The Villages.

Security gates are an expense we can live without

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident contends the security gates are an expense that Villagers can live without.

Photos