Thursday, January 5, 2023
By Staff Report
Jack Benny Johnson of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Monday 12-26-2022 at the age of 86.

He was born in Ligonier PA, where he grew up on a farm with 10 siblings.

He worked as carpenter/lather for Pittsburgh local #432. He married the love of his life, Elaine, in 1962 and they lived in Latrobe PA for 40 years, when they retired to The Villages FL in 2003.

His passions in retirement were golfing, board/card games, puzzles, and going on trips to the beach with his wife and friends. And desserts-lots of desserts. He was also known for being a handyman around the house.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jennie, and by the following siblings: Ed, Ken, Archie, Ellis, Emil, Teresa, and Howdy.

He is survived by his wife Elaine, his children Mark (Becky) and Kathy, and his 4 grandkids: Justin (Rachel), Joshua, Victoria, and Riley. He is also survived by his sisters: Nancy, Betty, and Marian.

Jack was a devoted husband (who never said no to his wife), father, grandfather, and friend. He will be dearly missed.

