Plans have been filed with the Town of Lady Lake for the interior remodeling of the Publix grocery store at La Plaza Grande.

The town’s building department received plans this week for a remodel for the store located at 1120 Bichara Blvd. The plans call for various modifications to the interior of the store and a replacement of the compactor pad at the rear of the store.

The store at the Spanish Springs location was the first of many Publix stores to open in The Villages.