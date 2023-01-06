67.2 F
The Villages
Friday, January 6, 2023
DeSantis activates National Guard as migrants head to Florida Keys

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the “alarming” influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys. 

DeSantis blamed President Biden for the burden placed on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which has 194 deputies. The governor said the “mass migration” event has fallen to local law enforcement due to the “inept” federal response.

“As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” said DeSantis. “That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”

The state will deploy air assets, including airplanes and helicopters from the Florida National Guard, and will bolster Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine patrol to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits.

On New Year’s Day, approximately 300 illegal aliens unlawfully entered Dry Tortugas National Park, located about 70 miles west of Key West, with an additional 45 illegal aliens entering Key West. This influx of illegal immigrants caused the park to close to ensure the safety of visitors and staff and to provide the space necessary to attend to the illegal immigrants. Since August 2022, federal, state and local law enforcement have encountered more than 8,000 migrants in waters off the coast of Florida.

