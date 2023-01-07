Mark Paul Titus, 68, of Kokomo Indiana, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born March 8, 1954, in Kokomo, IN to Gilbert Allen and Gertrude Phyllis (nee Bourff) Titus.

Survivors include brothers: Steve (Debbie) of Wildwood, and Tom (Cathy) of Pinellas County; sister, Theresa (Jacques) Skutt of Wildwood; nieces: Chrissy Busby (Joey) of Lake Panasoffkee, and Dee Dee (Bob) of California; nephews: Brandon of Wildwood, Richard Oglesby (Sallie) of Gainesville, and Ian (Jenny) of Tennessee; 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews.

Prior to retirement, Mark was a postal employee for over 30 years in the City of Kokomo, Indiana. After retiring he wintered in Wildwood, Florida where he enjoyed the warm weather. Mark really enjoyed swimming, music concerts and socializing with his many friends and relatives. He was an avid sports fan, especially football, with the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts being his favorite teams. His family and friends will miss his caring and fun side. He was the glue that always strived to get friends and family together. May he rest in peace and never be forgotten.

There are no funeral services scheduled at this time. Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.