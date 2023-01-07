43.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 7, 2023
type here...

Mark Paul Titus

By Staff Report
Mark Paul Titus
Mark Paul Titus

Mark Paul Titus, 68, of Kokomo Indiana, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born March 8, 1954, in Kokomo, IN to Gilbert Allen and Gertrude Phyllis (nee Bourff) Titus.

Survivors include brothers: Steve (Debbie) of Wildwood, and Tom (Cathy) of Pinellas County; sister, Theresa (Jacques) Skutt of Wildwood; nieces: Chrissy Busby (Joey) of Lake Panasoffkee, and Dee Dee (Bob) of California; nephews: Brandon of Wildwood, Richard Oglesby (Sallie) of Gainesville, and Ian (Jenny) of Tennessee; 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews.

Prior to retirement, Mark was a postal employee for over 30 years in the City of Kokomo, Indiana. After retiring he wintered in Wildwood, Florida where he enjoyed the warm weather. Mark really enjoyed swimming, music concerts and socializing with his many friends and relatives. He was an avid sports fan, especially football, with the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts being his favorite teams. His family and friends will miss his caring and fun side. He was the glue that always strived to get friends and family together. May he rest in peace and never be forgotten.

There are no funeral services scheduled at this time. Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Priority membership up 60 percent

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes the 60 percent increase in the priority golf membership can be blamed on greed. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proud Boys at The Square

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports seeing strange activity at a town square and fears it was the activity of the Proud Boys.

When did Villagers start having a problem with grandchildren?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says people in her neighborhood have always enjoyed seeing visiting grandchildren. So when did things change?

Why not do some research?

A Villager writes that some research ought to be done before speed humps are installed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Grandchildren in The Villages

A Village of DeSoto resident disagrees with a previous Letter to the Editor and contends that grandchildren are welcome in The Villages by the vast majority of residents.

Photos