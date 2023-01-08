Nancy Ellen Henderson passed away December 30, 2022 after a long struggle with Dementia.

She was born on June 28, 1939 in Bakersfield, California. She was preceded in death by her husband David in March of 2014 and two of her three children, Debbie Gregory and Jerry Muncie. She is survived by her sister Deanna Wagner of The Villages and her daughter Cheryl Davidson and Grandson Keven of Kent, Washington and her four step-children, Daniel, Kathryn, Christine, and Cynthia in Washington State, and many grandchildren.

After graduating high school in 1957, she joined the Air Force and served 2 years in Charleston, S.C. She married and returned to California eventually ending up in Seattle, Washington. Nancy and her husband loved to travel and cruise around the world. Upon retirement, they moved to The Villages in 1993 and bought a Villa in Rio Grande Villas. She was a good Artist and Photographer which led her into becoming a very talented Quilter. She was active in the Western States Club and Red Hats and also in several Billiard Leagues, some with her sister Deanna and some with her husband Dave.

She will be cremated by Beyers Funeral Home and services will be held at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, on Wednesday, January 25 at 1:30 PM. She will be next to her husband Dave.