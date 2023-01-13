New Yorker says short-term rentals are detrimental

To the Editor:

As a regular Florida visitor who stays in hotels or family members’ homes, I’ve read with interest complaints about short-term rentals. I’ve suffered from the noise and chaos while visiting my elderly mother-in- law. Short term rentals continue to ruin neighborhoods everywhere. Your local government has no power to ban short term rentals. Florida State law 509.032 says

“A local law, ordinance, or regulation may not prohibit vacation rentals or regulate the duration or frequency of rental or vacation rentals.”

If you want to maintain the quality of life in The Villages, working with the governor to change the law is the only answer.

Terence Garahan

Ithaca, New York