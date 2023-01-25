Kenneth R. Jean of The Villages in Florida and recently of Ashburnham, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 14, 2023.

Born on March 27, 1956, Ken spent his early years growing up in Manchester, N.H., where he attended Central High School. Even though he had an “only son” exemption, he chose to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. He was also a member of the fraternal order of the Massachusetts Freemasons Hope Lodge in Gardner, Mass.

Ken was predeceased by his father Bertrand Jean and his mother Jeanne (Monast) Jean. He is survived by his wife Pamela, stepsons Kyle Price of Hudson, Mass., and Zebadiah Skripick of Pt. Clinton, Ohio. He also leaves behind his three sisters, Carol Klardie and husband Karlton of Northwood, N.H., Donna Brooks and husband Jeffrey of Ashburnham, Mass., and Patricia Geisler and husband Richard of Deerfield, N.H. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.

For many years Ken was the owner of Kenneth R. Jean Incorporated of Ashburnham and a licensed master electrician. Just recently retired from his electrical business, Ken opted for the warmer winters in Florida and year-round golf. He gave new meaning to the sport with his unusual playing strategies. His quick wit and “one-liners” could make anyone smile.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Kenneth’s memory be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, which helps support America’s veterans.

Calling hours will be held on Jan. 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Masonic service will be held at 12:15 p.m. at the Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon, Mass. Burial will be at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, Mass., at 1 p.m.