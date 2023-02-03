75.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 3, 2023
type here...

Karen Habanek

By Staff Report
Karen Habanek
Karen Habanek

Karen Habanek (nee Schutz), age 71, passed away January 31, 2023 at home in The Villages, FL.

Devoted wife of John (m. 1975); loving mother of John Jr. (Teresa Fyffe) and Jamie. Daughter of Bernie and Jim Schutz (d. 1992); sister to Diane Rayne (Manfred, d. 2017). Proud GK to Liliya Fyffe, beloved aunt, and loyal friend. Karen was a resident of Chesterland, OH for nearly 60 years and active in that community. She served as executive assistant to her dear friend Earl for over 30 years. She cultivated a warm and comfortable home for her family and with thoughtful details Karen made even ordinary things beautiful. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading.

A Catholic mass and celebration of life will be planned for a later date In Chesterland. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to charity or planting a tree in her memory.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Villager’s beer stolen at the square

A Village of Bradford resident describes the theft of his beer at town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Was Oren Miller’s punishment appropriate?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident weighs in on the sentencing hearing this week for former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller.

Golfer’s life could have been saved if AED was available

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an incident in which a golfer collapsed at a country club and no AED was available.

Photos