Karen Habanek (nee Schutz), age 71, passed away January 31, 2023 at home in The Villages, FL.

Devoted wife of John (m. 1975); loving mother of John Jr. (Teresa Fyffe) and Jamie. Daughter of Bernie and Jim Schutz (d. 1992); sister to Diane Rayne (Manfred, d. 2017). Proud GK to Liliya Fyffe, beloved aunt, and loyal friend. Karen was a resident of Chesterland, OH for nearly 60 years and active in that community. She served as executive assistant to her dear friend Earl for over 30 years. She cultivated a warm and comfortable home for her family and with thoughtful details Karen made even ordinary things beautiful. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading.

A Catholic mass and celebration of life will be planned for a later date In Chesterland. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to charity or planting a tree in her memory.