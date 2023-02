To the Editor:

I believe that all the spaces around The Villages squares should be designated as golf cart only. This gives the residents a preference to getting a spot near the square, and there are plenty of other spaces further out where outsiders can park. After all, we are the ones that pay all the amenity fees. Why should all these outsiders be able to come in and grab the close spots around the square.

Elaine Rau

La Paloma Villas