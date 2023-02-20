Victim of knife attack in The Villages won’t testify against alleged attacker

The victim of a knife attack in The Villages won’t testify against her alleged attacker after repeated calls from him from jail.

Jessie Charles Webb, 33, was arrested after trapping the woman in a shed for several hours on New Year’s Day 2022 on the Historic Side of The Villages. She eventually broke free and ran to a gas station pleading for help. Officers arrested Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home where he was living. He had a bloody knife attached to his belt.

The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that Webb will not face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment in that case. The woman allegedly attacked by Webb failed to show up for a deposition and now claims to have forgotten the incident.

Webb has been held since this past March at the Sumter County Detention Center.

An investigation has revealed that Webb made 177 phone calls from the jail in Sumter County to the woman he held at knifepoint one year ago. The calls were placed between June 26 and Oct. 27. When he was released on bond in that case, a judge told Webb he was not to have any contact with the woman he allegedly terrorized. Webb was charged with violating a court order after evidence was uncovered of the phone calls.

Webb had been freed on his own recognizance in the knife incident when he was arrested March 9 when he allegedly stole an emergency vehicle from The Villages Public Safety Department and ditched it at the Properties of The Villages Sales Center at Lake Sumter Landing. He remains behind bars in that case.

Webb was arrested in 2019 after stealing a Community Watch vehicle.