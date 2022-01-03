Woman bloodied in jealously fueled knife attack in Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

A woman was bloodied in a jealously fueled knife attack in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens.

Law enforcement was called shortly before 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day to the Shell gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages where a bystander reported a woman with “blood all over her hand,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman had suffered an apparent laceration on her left hand. She said that her boyfriend of about six months, 32-year-old Jessie Charles Webb, wounded her with a knife at their home at 923 St. Andrews Blvd.

The woman said Webb woke her up early that morning and announced he had a “surprise” for her. He took her outside, pushed her into a shed and would not allow her to leave. He was armed with a knife and got on top of her and they argued about “jealousy issues,” the report said.

“I’m not playing around,” he said as he held the knife to her throat. “I’m going to have to kill you now.”

She attempted for four hours to free herself from Webb and the shed. However, every time she tried to leave, he would “push her and threaten her,” according to the report. Webb, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, restrained her by stepping on her feet.

When Webb attempted to move the woman to the home’s sun room, she broke free and ran to the Shell gas station.

Officers found Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home. He had the bloody knife attached to his belt.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $100,000 bond.

In 2019, Webb was arrested after stealing a Community Watch vehicle and taking it for a wild ride.

He nearly hit a New York snowbird on the golf course before he crashed and was taken into custody.