Officials in The Villages reluctant to revive discussion of multi-modal paths

Officials in The Villages are reluctant to revive discussion of issues involving the multi-modal paths.

A stripped-down version of the previously Villages-wide Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group will meet at 2 p.m. March 29 at Savannah Center. The group will include representatives of Community Development Districts 1, 2 and 4.

In the past, the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group has taken on the hot-button issues of striping and speed bumps. In 2018, the group scored its most visible victory, the placement of signage that was much more readable.

Cliff Wiener, president of the Property Owners Association and a CDD 4 supervisor, has lobbied for months to resurrect the group. He has said that residents are concerned about safety issues on the paths. He said it is important for elected leaders to continue to look at ways of improving the paths.

However, the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466, rejected the idea of bringing back the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group. So did the CDD 3 Board of Supervisors.

CDD 2 and CDD 4 are the only districts which have embraced striping on their sections of the multi-modal path. Meanwhile, CDD 1 supervisors have been under intense pressure from residents to do something about the dangerous intermingling of golf carts and cars on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.