Man from Mexico working in Florida arrested in vehicle with one headlight

A man from Mexico working in Florida was arrested in a vehicle with a single functioning headlight.

Silviano Fortanell Barrera, 27, who has been living in Birmingham, Ala., was driving a pickup on Tuesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over for the headlight violation as well as having an obstructed Texas license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy making the traffic stop requested a driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, however Barrera was only able to produce a Mexican identification “that was not issued by any government officials,” the report said.

Barrera told the deputy he resides in Alabama and was “visiting Florida for work purposes.” A deputy who speaks Spanish was called to the scene to aid in translation.

Barrera was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.